Watch: Medic mum reunited with daughters after nine weeks apart

Suzie Vaughan was apart from her children for more than two months while she worked on the front line of the pandemic. Credit: PA

An NHS healthcare worker has been reunited with her daughters after nine weeks apart during the pandemic. Suzie Vaughan, 43, from King’s Lynn, Norfolk, surprised Hettie, seven, and Bella, nine, after spending more than two months away from them while she worked on the front line of the health crisis. In a video that quickly went viral on social media, she is seen sneaking up behind her children, who had been staying with her sister Charlotte.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Ms Vaughan told the PA news agency: “We had said it was only going to be for a maximum of a month, but nobody knew at the beginning of this how it was going to go. “It was amazing to see them again, I missed the girls terribly. “When they started crying I felt so bad but so relieved I was back with them.” Ms Vaughan even had to spend her birthday apart from her daughters, instead working a 12-hour shift as an operating department practitioner in an intensive care unit. She said: “Now they won’t let me out of their sight. When I put them to bed they said, ‘Am I dreaming mummy?’