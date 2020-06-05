'Racism is deeply entrenched in our soil' - Bishop Michael Curry tells ITV News

Bishop Michael Curry, the man who presided over the marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, says the US is in a "perilous" place as riots sweep across the country. People have taken to the streets to show their dismay following the death of George Floyd in police custody. "It's deeply divided, it's perilous and, yet, when I look at the protesters that I've seen here in the US in particular, if you look at them, first of all, they're young," Bishop Curry told ITV News in an emotional interview. "Secondly, they are a multiracial, multi-ethnic bringing together of young people. This is isn't just the black community protesting. "It's black, it's white, it's Anglo, it's Latino, it's Asian, it's native. These are the American people rising up and saying, 'this is not who we are and we must change'.”

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer held his knee on the victim's neck for a prolonged period. "I have to tell you like everyone else, I was horrified and heartbroken to see a man literally being murdered on the streets of an American city by law enforcement officers. "For one man to place his knee on the neck of another and to basically choke the breath of life that God gave out of him is simply it is unconscionable, it's unthinkable, and it's horrible." Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder, while three other fired officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder in Mr Floyd's death.

One of the key images of the civil unrest came when President Trump stood outside a Washington church with a bible in his hand. “I objected to what the president did and I would make this objection, whether it is a liberal or conservative, whether it's a Democrat or Republican president to stand in front of a church in a time like this and lift up the Bible like that and take a picture after you just tear gas or pepper spray. "We know that there were the crowd that was there, who were assembled lawfully and peacefully. They were removed by pepper spray or gear gas by the police and they were removed so that the president could go and take a picture in front of the church. That is wrong. You don't pepper spray, lawful, peaceful, nonviolent protestors, and hold up the Bible where Jesus of Nazareth said in Matthew chapter five, 'Blessed are the Peacemakers'.”

Since their wedding, Harry and Meghan have returned to the live in America, currently residing in Los Angeles. It was perceived that one of the reasons they left the UK was the racism Meghan suffered during her time in the country.