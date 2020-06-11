Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick accused of 'unlawfully' approving Tory donor's bid to build 1,500 houses

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has been accused of unlawfully approving a bid by a Tory donor to build a development of 1,500 homes that was said to be worth £1 billion.

The Westferry Printworks redevelopment scheme in east London was approved controversially in January by Mr Jenrick against the recommendation of a planning inspector.

The decision has since been reversed after legal action by Tower Hamlets Council, which had voiced concerns over the size of the development when the plans were first submitted in 2018.

In a statement in May, the local authority said the “timing of the decision appeared to show bias” by the Cabinet minister as it was made a day before new infrastructure charges came into force, allowing the developer – former Daily Express owner Richard Desmond’s Northern and Shell firm – to avoid paying between £30-£50 million extra to the council.

Mr Jenrick has "rejected the suggestion there was any bias" a Downing Street spokesman said, adding how the prime minister has full confidence in the housing secretary.

The spokesman also said he was not aware of any plans to investigate the issue.

Labour had requested Mr Jenrick attend the House of Commons on Thursday morning to face a grilling over his decision to "force through" the redevelopment scheme in east London, but he avoided questions by sending junior Housing Minister Christopher Pincher.

Labour has previously accused Mr Jenrick of making the decision after he dined with Mr Desmond “at a glitzy fundraising dinner”.

Two weeks after the Cabinet minister stepped in to approve the housing scheme, Electoral Commission records show that Mr Desmond personally gave £12,000 to the Conservatives.