Government should end ‘hostile bureaucracy’ facing overseas students

The Government should end the “hostile bureaucracy” facing overseas students and bring in a four-year post-study work visa to help universities overcome Covid-19 and Brexit, a former minister has said.

A predicted large drop in international students due to coronavirus will “expose real vulnerabilities” in university finances and it will compound problems already facing the sector, according to a report.

Jo Johnson, former universities minister, argues that British universities have long been “tied down by bureaucracy, obsessions with poorly-crafted immigration targets and pettifogging rules”.

In a report, published by King’s College London (KCL) and the Harvard Kennedy School, Mr Johnson makes a series of recommendations to the Government on how to reduce the impact on UK universities.

International students should be allowed to stay in the UK for double the length of time after graduating, from two to four years, to “send a clear signal that Global Britain is open to the world” – and the Government should launch a marketing drive to double student numbers from India by 2024, he says.