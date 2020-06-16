- ITV Report
North Korea destroys liaison office with South amid rising tensions, Seoul officials say
South Korean officials have said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office - continuing rising tensions between the two countries.
Seoul's Unification Ministry says the building was destroyed at the North Korean border town of Kaesong on Tuesday.
It makes true on a threat made by the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday Kim Yo-jong warned the North would demolish the "useless" liaison office.
She also said she would leave it to North Korea's military the right to take the next step of retaliation against South Korea.
The North has accused Seoul of failing to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.
North Korea's military has threatened to move back into zones that were demilitarised under peace agreements between the two countries, amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called on the North to stop raising animosities and return to talks, he said on Monday the rivals must not reverse the peace deals that was reached during 2018 summits.
Inter-Korean relations have been strained since the breakdown of a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam in early 2019.
That summit fell apart because of disputes over how much sanctions should be lifted in return for Kim's dismantling his main nuclear complex.