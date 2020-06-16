North Korea destroys liaison office with South amid rising tensions, Seoul officials say

Troops patrol the border as tensions rise. Credit: AP

South Korean officials have said North Korea has blown up an inter-Korean liaison office - continuing rising tensions between the two countries. Seoul's Unification Ministry says the building was destroyed at the North Korean border town of Kaesong on Tuesday. It makes true on a threat made by the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, on Saturday Kim Yo-jong warned the North would demolish the "useless" liaison office.

She also said she would leave it to North Korea's military the right to take the next step of retaliation against South Korea. The North has accused Seoul of failing to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.

Current tensions are a far cry from the peace deal negotiated between the North and South in 2018. Credit: AP