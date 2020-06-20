Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers charged for two breaches of coronavirus regulations

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been charged with twice breaching coronavirus regulations after attending protests in London.

Piers Corbyn was photographed being arrested after attending a protest over 5G in Hyde Park on May 16, while he has also been charged in relation to a protest on May 30.

The 73-year-old, of Southwark, south London, faces charges under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 and has been given two court dates, according to the Metropolitan Police.

He is said to be due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 24 and August 20 this year over the separate incidents.