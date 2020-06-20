- ITV Report
Jeremy Corbyn's brother Piers charged for two breaches of coronavirus regulations
The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been charged with twice breaching coronavirus regulations after attending protests in London.
Piers Corbyn was photographed being arrested after attending a protest over 5G in Hyde Park on May 16, while he has also been charged in relation to a protest on May 30.
The 73-year-old, of Southwark, south London, faces charges under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations 2020 and has been given two court dates, according to the Metropolitan Police.
He is said to be due before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 24 and August 20 this year over the separate incidents.
Mr Corbyn was taken away after showing up to Hyde Park with a megaphone and proclaiming 5G and the coronavirus pandemic were linked, calling it a "pack of lies to brainwash you and keep you in order".
He was taken away after declining to leave when asked by a police officer and refusing to give his details when asked.
There is no evidence to link 5G and Covid-19 and scientists fear that a rise in measles among children can be attributed in part to unfounded fears about vaccines.
Twelve other people were also charged with similar alleged breaches at the May 16 protest.