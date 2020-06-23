The world is a drabber place following the death of former ITV News correspondent Harry Smith

Those of us who knew Harry Smith will think the world we work in a drabber place following the sad news of his death.

Being sent to Millbank to conduct an interview or borrow the Westminster edit suite is suddenly less attractive without the prospect of a lengthy chinwag with a man who retained a deep affection for all things ITN, particularly the latest gossip.

Those too young or too recently arrived to remember his years on our reporters' desk will probably read all the warm tributes and wonder what exactly is meant by the often repeated description of Harry as "old school".

I will try to explain.

Harry came to national news the old fashioned way.

He cut his journalistic teeth in newspapers then learned his broadcast skills at BBC Scotland and STV before moving to London.

By the time he joined us he was the kind of reporter that news desks and programme editors love, experienced, unflappable and willing to turn his hand to anything while giving his audience the feeling that he was a specialist in whatever he was asked to cover.