Robert Jenrick urged to approve housing plan 'so Marxists don’t get doe for nothing', texts reveal

Robert Jenrick (R) is embroiled in a 'cash for favours' row involving Richard Desmond (L). Credit: PA

A multi-millionaire Tory donor urged Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick to approve a development scheme so that "Marxists" did not get "doe for nothing", texts between the two have revealed. The revelation came as Mr Jenrick published letters and texts connected to a major property development in east London. The move came after Mr Jenrick told MPs he would outline the timeline of events and the rationale for his decision-making over the Westferry Printworks planning decision following sustained questioning over the issue.

Mr Jenrick published information after Labour tabled a motion – which was approved – directing the government to release all documents relating to the controversial approval for the Westferry development, submitted by former media mogul Richard Desmond. The Housing Secretary has faced accusations of "cash for favours" after it emerged ex-Daily Express owner Mr Desmond had personally given the Conservative Party £12,000 two weeks after the scheme for 1,500 homes was approved. Mr Jenrick had said he acted "within the rules" when he approved Mr Desmond's application.

The Westferry Printworks site on the Isle of Dogs. Credit: PA

Mr Jenrick has since had to quash his own approval, conceding the decision was "unlawful". Labour said the timing of the planning approval – just a day before a new community infrastructure levy came into force – would have saved Mr Desmond’s Northern and Shell company up to £50 million. In a text to Mr Desmond on November 18 - after spending time with him at an event - Mr Jenrick wrote: "Good to spend time with you tonight Richard. See you again soon I hope." Mr Desmond replied: "Thanks Robert I really appreciate your text. Will call your office tomorrow to arrange Very best."

Labour said the timing of the planning approval would have saved Mr Desmond’s Northern and Shell company up to £50 million. Credit: PA