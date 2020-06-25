Rebecca Long-Bailey sacked after sharing article containing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory

Keir Starmer has sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey. Credit: PA

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the shadow cabinet after sharing an article containing an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, the party has said. A spokesman for Sir Keir Starmer said: “This afternoon Keir Starmer asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to step down from the Shadow Cabinet. "The article Rebecca shared earlier today contained an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“As leader of the Labour Party, Keir has been clear that restoring trust with the Jewish community is a number one priority. "Antisemitism takes many different forms and it is important that we all are vigilant against it.” Ms Long-Bailey has responded, saying her tweet "wasn’t intended to be an endorsement of all aspects of the article".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.