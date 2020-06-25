Two Met police officers arrested over ‘sharing murder scene pictures’

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park in Wembley Credit: Metropolitan Police

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been arrested after allegedly sharing “inappropriate” photographs of a double murder scene. Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, are believed to have been stabbed to death by a stranger at Fryent Country Park, off Slough Lane, in Wembley, north-west London. Detectives believe the sisters were killed in the early hours of June 6 after meeting friends the previous evening to celebrate Ms Henry’s birthday. Scotland Yard said its directorate of professional standards was told last week about allegations that “non-official and inappropriate photographs” had been taken at the crime scene. Two officers were arrested on Monday by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and suspended from duty. The police watchdog said the pictures were allegedly “shared with a small number of others”, adding that the Met was “handling matters involving those members of the public who may have received those images”.

Selfies taken by two sisters who both died from multiple stab wounds in Fryent Country Park, Wembley. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The Met’s Commander Paul Brogden said: “I am horrified and disgusted by the nature of these allegations; a sentiment which will be shared by colleagues throughout the organisation. “If true, these actions are morally reprehensible, and anyone involved will be robustly dealt with.” The sisters’ family previously told of the “devastating impact” of their loss after their loved ones’ bodies were found next to each other shortly after 1pm on June 7. Mr Brogdan said investigators have informed them of the allegations, adding: “This deeply disturbing information will no doubt have created additional trauma for a family who are already grieving the devastating loss of two loved ones. “I can only start to imagine the impact of this; and I’d like to sincerely apologise to them for this further burden. “I know that the wider community will share our shock and repulsion at these allegations and whilst our focus remains with Bibaa and Nicole’s family we are also listening to the concerns our communities and key stakeholders will want to raise about these allegations.”

Tributes left at the scene in Wembley. Credit: PA