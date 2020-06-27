Summer holidays abroad back on as UK announces major change to quarantine rules

Summer holidays are seemingly back on the cards thanks to a relaxation in quarantine measures. Credit: AP/ PA

Summer holidays abroad have been given the green light after ministers confirmed the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK will be scrapped for a slew of popular destinations. Trips to France, Greece and Spain look on the cards after the government confirmed it will revise the quarantine measures at Monday’s review. In place of the quarantine arrangements will be a traffic light system, with officials placing countries into green, amber and red categories based on the prevalence of coronavirus within each nation’s borders. Only passengers arriving into the UK from nations in the red category, where the spread of coronavirus is deemed to be high, will be told to self-isolate for two weeks.

The Telegraph reported that as many as 50 countries could be included in the quarantine-free list when it is published on Wednesday, with restrictions lifted as soon as July 6. The Foreign Office is also set to lift its caution against all but essential travel for those countries in the green and amber categories to coincide with the announcement, a factor the Daily Mail claimed would make travel insurance more affordable.

ITV News Political Correspondent Libby Wiener says the travel ban on all but essential travel is likely to be lifted on July 6 and in its place a traffic light system will be introduced

Travellers will, however, still have to hand over the address they plan to reside at on their return, no matter which country they are coming back from. As well as allowing holidays abroad to take place this summer, the Government said the changes would provide a “vital lifeline for UK travel operators and those whose jobs rely on the travel industry”. A Government spokeswoman said: “Our public health measures at the border were put in place to manage the risk of imported cases and help prevent a second wave of the virus, and will continue to support our fight against coronavirus. “Our new risk-assessment system will enable us to carefully open a number of safe travel routes around the world – giving people the opportunity for a summer holiday abroad and boosting the UK economy through tourism and business. “But we will not hesitate to put on the brakes if any risks re-emerge, and this system will enable us to take swift action to reintroduce self-isolation measures if new outbreaks occur overseas.” Since June 8, all passengers – bar a handful of exemptions – have been required to go into self-isolation for a fortnight at a declared address when they arrive in the UK.

Those who fail to comply can be fined £1,000 in England, and police are allowed to use “reasonable force” to make sure they follow the rules. The International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) branded the blanket quarantine measures “illogical” and budget airline Ryanair labelled them “idiotic rubbish”. But, with Home Secretary Priti Patel promising to review the restrictions every three weeks, the Government has signalled that the quarantine will be lifted for a host of destinations in time for the holiday season.

A full list of the low risk countries in the green and amber categories, where people will be able to enter the UK from without being required to self-isolate, is due to be published next week. It is expected that restriction-free travel will be able to resume with those countries possibly as soon as July 6, with European countries France, Spain and Greece first in line, Government sources confirmed. The Joint Biosecurity Centre, working with Public Health England, has been responsible for categorising the countries it believes would be safe for people to enter the UK from without needing to self-isolate. But easing the post-travel rules will come with tighter measures for mask-wearing. Government sources said all passengers will be required by law to wear face coverings on planes and ferries to protect others. The Foreign Office is also set to change its travel advice warning against all but essential travel, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agreeing to lift the warning for countries and territories where the public health risk is no longer “unacceptably high”, according to a spokesman for the Cabinet minister.