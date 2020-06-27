UK coronavirus death toll rises by 100 bringing total number of fatalities to 43,514

Scotland has reported no new deaths linked to coronavirus for the second day in a row, as the overall UK death toll increases by 100.

A total of of 43,514 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 100 from 43,414 the day before, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 155,359 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 890 positive results. Overall, a total of 9,067,577 tests have been carried out and 310,250 cases have been confirmed positive.

The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.