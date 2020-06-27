- ITV Report
-
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 100 bringing total number of fatalities to 43,514
Scotland has reported no new deaths linked to coronavirus for the second day in a row, as the overall UK death toll increases by 100.
A total of of 43,514 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, up by 100 from 43,414 the day before, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 54,000.
The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday, 155,359 tests were carried out or dispatched, with 890 positive results. Overall, a total of 9,067,577 tests have been carried out and 310,250 cases have been confirmed positive.
The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing.
For the second day running there were no deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.
It means the number of Covid-19 deaths under this measure remains at 2,842.
Saturday’s figures also showed 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,228.
In England, a further 78 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,635, NHS England said.
Patients were aged between 56 and 97 years old. Two patients, aged 73 and 96, had no known underlying health conditions.
One person who tested positive for the coronavirus in Northern Ireland has died in the last 24-hour reporting period.
It takes the official death toll to 549, according to the Department of Health.
A further five people have died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, on Wales, taking the total number of deaths there to 1,502.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also show another 46 cases of the virus have been confirmed.