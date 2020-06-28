Biden slams Trump over report Russia put bounties on US troops in Afghanistan

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has attacked Donald Trump over a report that he said potentially contains a “truly shocking revelation” about the US president and his failure to protect American troops in Afghanistan and stand up to Russia. The New York Times reported on Friday that American intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan. The report said the Russians offered rewards for successful attacks last year, at a time when Washington and Taliban were holding talks to end the long-running war.

During a virtual town hall, Mr Biden said: “The truly shocking revelation that if the Times report is true, and I emphasize that again, is that President Trump, the commander-in-chief of American troops serving in a dangerous theater of war, has known about this for months, according to the Times, and done worse than nothing.” The White House said neither Mr Trump nor Vice President Mike Pence were briefed on such intelligence. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: “This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the inaccuracy of the New York Times story erroneously suggesting that President Trump was briefed on this matter.” Russia’s foreign ministry has called the report “nonsense”.