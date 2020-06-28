Police create dispersal zones around south London raves

Police took action to disperse crowds causing “significant disruptions” at two unlicensed music events in south London on Saturday night. Metropolitan Police said in a statement dispersal zones had been applied in response to events in Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common. The zones allow uniformed officers extra powers to order people to leave the area and not return.

The events continue a sequence of unlawful gatherings in London over the past four nights. Seven people were arrested and two weapons seized by police at illegal gatherings over Friday night and Saturday morning. The arrests include two people in Newham who were carrying a firearm and a “Rambo-style” knife respectively, the Met said. Five people were arrested at another music event in Third Avenue, West Kilburn, including two for attacking police officers. The Met said two officers were injured but did not require hospital treatment. It comes after Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick vowed to shut down events flouting health regulations.

Officers were called to Newham at 4.50pm on Friday after receiving reports from concerned residents about a sound system being set up in Hoskins Close by a large group of people. Three more people were arrested in Third Avenue on suspicion of violent disorder, a breach of Covid health regulations and racially aggravated public disorder offences targeting officers. Two other people were arrested at the same event for attacks on police – one for throwing a bar stool at an officer, who was uninjured, and the other for racially abusing an officer.