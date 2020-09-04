British Gymnastics suspend coaches Helen Potter and Rory Weavers

By ITV News Sports Producer Dan Salisbury-Jones

British Gymnastics has suspended two leading coaches following alleged mistreatment.

Olympian Claudia Fragapane’s personal coaches Helen Potter and Rory Weavers of Bristol Hawks club have been temporarily suspended.

Fragapane nominated Potter for a BBC unsung hero award in 2019 and there is no suggestion she is a complainant.

A British Gymnastics spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Helen Potter and Rory Weavers are under temporary suspension.

"Where a complaint meets a certain threshold, we will implement a temporary suspension. Suspension is a neutral, non-blame process, to protect both members to whom the suspended person may pose a risk and the suspended person who has had allegations made against them.

"This step does not prejudge the outcome of the complaints process but is a precautionary part of appropriate safeguarding practice.”

The news follows GB Women’s Head Coach Amanda Reddin temporarily stepping aside last week pending an investigation into her methods.

Olympic bronze medal winner Amy Tinkler’s former personal coaches were also suspended.

A total of seven coaches have now either stepped aside or been suspended pending investigations since ITV News first started reporting on abuse in gymnastics.Bristol Hawks have been approached for comment.