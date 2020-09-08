UK coronavirus death toll rises by 32 - the highest number in six weeks

A further 32 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, the highest since July 29.

The government said a further 2,420 cases were confirmed on Tuesday, less than the almost 3,000 recorded in the previous two days but still a significant jump from this time last week.

Experts have been sounding the alarm this week over the sudden rise in cases, with many top advisors to the government saying we needed to act now.

England's deputy chief medical officer Johnathan Van Tam said yesterday the recent surge is a "big change" and it was of "great concern".

A member of SAGE told ITV News that the government needed to "build up trust and a sense of collective solidarity that was so effective at the beginning of this pandemic."

Several local lockdowns have seen their rules tightened in the past few days and the government has indicated it is considering enhancing measures nationwide.

England

27 people have died in hospital in England within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus.

The total number of people who have died from coronavirus in England is 36,923.

Scotland

Three more people have died in Scotland bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,499.

Northern Ireland

Two more people have died in Northern Ireland bringing the total number of deaths from coronavirus in the country to 567.

Wales

There have been no new deaths from coronavirus in Wales, leaving the total number of people who have died from the disease at 1,597.