Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers

Actor Alan Cumming is among several well-known dog-owners who will be displayed, in watercolour, alongside their pooches in an upcoming exhibition.

Celebrated artist David Remfry's paintings will be shown for three months at The Lightbox in Woking, Surrey.

For 15 years, Remfry has been painting a series of pencil and watercolour portraits exploring the relationships between people and their canine counterparts.

The We Think the World of You: People and Dogs Drawn Together exhibition will begin on Saturday, and feature famous owners and their dogs.

This includes Cumming and his rescue dog Honey; Susan Sarandon and her two Pomeranians, and Agnes Gund and her trio of Wheaten Terriers.

Cumming is an actor best known for films such as Emma, X-Men 2 and the Spy Kids trilogy.

The exhibition "reveals the mutual understanding and sympathy of these partnerships" and runs from 10 October 2020 – 3 January 2021.