Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

ITV News has been highlighting the stories of the people forging real change in our world during Black History Month.

They're the trailblazers building a legacy of fairness across our nation.

ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery has heard from Paul Sesay - who founded the National Diversity Awards, which honours individuals, charities and role models for enhancing diversity.

Mr Sesay said: "I arrived as a 19-year-old lost individual that had nobody around me, now I have a family, I've got a business, I've got an amazing opportunity to make a difference to many people in the UK and around the world."

Paul Sesay told ITV News he suffered a lot of racist abuse growing up in the 1970s and 80s. Credit: ITV News

Mr Sesay, who grew up in foster care in the 1970s, said his childhood made him passionate about tackling racism.

He said: "When you have that rejection from the minute you was born, and then you went to other foster families in the 70s and 80s, who were very racist or abusive, because of your colour.

"And then you go to school and you're getting kicked because your black and you want to rub your skin because you're sitting there, because you want to be white, because everyone is picking on me cause of my colour."

He has a clear message in his efforts to change attitudes: "I want to see equality, we shouldn't be having these conversations in 2020, going into 2021."