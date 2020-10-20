Talks on on Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions for Greater Manchester have collapsed following an apparent disagreement over £5 million in support.

Local leaders had wanted £65 million to help workers and businesses in the region manage under increased restrictions, but ITV News understands the government refused to offer more than £60 million.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed the negotiations had concluded without an agreement, meaning it is likely the region will enter the 'very high' alert level without the consent of local leaders.

In a statement he said Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had been "unwilling to take the action that is required" to slow the spread of Covid-19 in his region.

It is now not clear what kind of financial support the region will receive, with a government source telling ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand: "That will have to be determined. £60m was part of a negotiation, he has walked away from that."

Under Tier 3 in Greater Manchester, all hospitality venues - except those serving food - will close for 28 days, as well as all betting shops, casinos, bingo halls, adult gaming centres, and soft play areas.

Local leaders wanted financial support for businesses and staff in these sectors, along with £22m to assist with the test and trace programme, compliance and enforcement.

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham held last minute talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the midday deadline passed on Tuesday, aimed at securing the additional financial support.

It is expected Greater Manchester will soon move from 'high' alert to 'very high' alert. Credit: PA

But shortly after it was revealed the discussions had failed to reach an agreement.

Mr Jenrick said in a statement: "I'm disappointed that despite recognising the gravity of the situation, the mayor has been unwilling to take the action that is required to get the spread of the virus under control in Greater Manchester and reach an agreement with the Government.

"I have therefore advised the Prime Minister that these discussions have concluded without an agreement."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm in which he will update the country on the "next steps for Greater Manchester".

On the negotiations, Manchester Central Labour MP Lucy Powell wrote on Twitter: "Just for some context, the money the Treasury recently clawed back from GM in business cash grants from March/April lockdown stands at £88 million.

"So Government TOOK BACK £88m in Covid business support but now won't give less than this to support GM businesses now."

She claimed the government "clearly doesn't really care about supporting businesses and protecting jobs AND protecting health because they are prepared to cause huge breakdown over £5m (a tiny fraction of what they've spent elsewhere)".

"This is politics at its worst, not public health."

The government has been seeking to impose Tier 3 rules on Greater Manchester for several days in a bid to stem the accelerating spread of coronavirus.

Covid tiers: - What are the differences between each alert level?

Medium (Tier 1) - Rule of six applies indoors and outdoors. Pubs and restaurants close at 10pm.

High (Tier 2) - Households must not mix indoors in any setting including pubs and restaurants. Rule of six applies outdoors

Very high (Tier 3) - Households must not mix indoors, or in private gardens. Rule of six applies in outdoor spaces including parks. Pubs and bars which don't serve meals will be closed

After ten days of talks, Greater Manchester was issued an ultimatum by Mr Jenrick, who gave local leaders until midday Tuesday to agree a deal or else restrictions would be imposed unilaterally.

Government projections estimated the region's Intensive Care Units could be overwhelmed by the start of November is no additional measures were imposed.

Tier 3 restrictions, which are currently in place in the Liverpool City Region and Lancashire, ban people from meeting indoors, and hospitality venues except those serving food are forced to close.