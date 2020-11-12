Roblox’s famous ‘oof’ sound is being taken out of the popular online game – but can be bought for around $1.

The popular game is a platform for players to create their own games and share experiences with other users.

One of the more iconic aspects of the game is the ‘oof’ sound, heard when players die.

While the sound is coming offline at the end of November, gamer-makers will be able to purchase it for around 75p. Anyone on Roblox just to play will not be charged.

The move came after a copyright issue over the use of the sound, with the sound's creator and acclaimed game composer Tommy Tallarico claiming Roblox took the sound from a game he helped to develop.

Mr Tallarico made the announcement on YouTube, thanking Roblox developers for ‘working out everything’.

On top of that, Mr Tallarico announced a special effect kit will be available for developers – which will include the ‘oof’ sound – and could be bought for $10 or much more, depending on the package.

An ‘oof’ T-shirt will also be available to buy form Amazon in time for Christmas for anyone who wants to wear the phrase too.