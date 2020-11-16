Captain Sir Tom Moore's incredible year - which saw him raise millions for NHS charities and receive a knighthood from the Queen - has now seen him become a glossy fashion magazine cover star.

The lockdown hero has become the oldest - and arguably most dapper - British GQ cover star as the publication awarded him its 'Inspiration' award as part of its Men Of The Year issue.

The 100-year-old appears on the cover wearing a tuxedo and draped in a Union flag, his medals proudly on display.

Captain Tom became a national hero and raise over £30 million for NHS charities during the height of the first coronavirus wave in the spring when he set himself a walking challenge.

He had originally set out to raise £1,000 by talking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on 30 April.

But his sterling efforts inspired a lock-downed nation looking for good news among the increasingly bleak headlines, and donations and well-wishes soon flooded in.

Captain Sir Tom Moore in British GQ magazine Credit: Gavin Bond

He was singled out for praise by prime minister Boris Johnson, who said the centenarian had “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

Captain Tom was made a Knight by the Queen in the sun-soaked gardens of Windsor Castle in July. “I remember saying, ‘I hope the Queen is gentle with this sword!’” he tells GQ in the accompanying article where Captain Tom is seeing modeling a swanky designer suit - an experience he relished.

“(I) enjoyed watching all the people whose job it was to get me just right, doing a little bit here and a little bit there, fiddling with my collar,” he said.