Clap for Carers set to return as ‘Clap for Heroes’

Clap for Carers looks set to return this Thursday at 8pm, under a new name.

Annemarie Plas, who came up with the weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown, tweeted that the tradition would be returning as Clap for Heroes.

She said: “We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown.

“I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers teacher, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes.”

Ms Plas, a Dutch national living in south London, came up with the “spontaneous idea” as a way to show support for frontline workers battling Covid-19, and thought it might end up being just her and a few friends sharing the moment on video chat.

However, it quickly became a national tradition every Thursday at 8pm during the first lockdown.

Millions of people across the UK lined their thresholds, gathered on pavements and stood in their gardens to support care staff and frontline workers.

Members of the royal family and Prime Minister Boris Johnson also joined in with the show of support.

However, the event was criticised for becoming politicised.

“Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised,” Ms Plas told the PA news agency ahead of the final clap in May.

“I think the narrative is starting to change and I don’t want the clap to be negative.”