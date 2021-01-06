With the biggest vaccination programme in British history underway, follow the progress of the Covid vaccine rollout with our tracker.

This page is being updated regularly with the latest data on how many people have been vaccinated across the UK, and whether the government is on track to hit its vaccination target.

What is the government's target?

On 4 January, Boris Johnson said: "By the middle of February, if things go well and with a fair wind in our sails, we expect to have offered the first vaccine dose to everyone in the four top priority groups identified by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI)."

There are 13.9 million people in the top four priority groups who, if the government target is met, will be inoculated by 15 February.

Who are the priority groups?The vaccine will be distributed to these groups in the following order, according to the list drawn up by the JCVI:

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers 2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers 3 - Those aged 75 and over 4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals 5 - Those aged 65 of age and over 6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality 7 - Those aged 60 and over 8 - Those aged 55 years and over 9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over

How many people in the UK have been given the vaccine so far?Boris Johnson has said that as of the afternoon of 5 January, over 1.3 million people in the UK have been vaccinated.1.1 million of those are in England.Of those 1.3 million people vaccinated, more than 650,000 of them are over 80.The government is next due to give an update on the numbers of people vaccinated on Thursday 7 January. From 11 January, the government will provide daily updates on the vaccine rollout, and we will update this page with the latest figures when we get them. What about those not in the top four priority groups - when will they get the vaccine?

On 6 January, the Covid vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "I'm very hopeful that by the spring we will get through the nine categories."

Which vaccines are being used?In the UK, there are two vaccines that have been approved for use by the regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency: One by Pfizer/BioNTech, the other by Oxford/AstraZeneca.

Others, including by Moderna, are still being reviewed by the MHRA and are yet to be approved for use in the UK.

What you need to know about the vaccine and its rollout:

