More than 30,000 fines have been handed out by police for breaches of Covid-19 laws since they came into force, new figures show.

Data published by the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) on Friday shows a total of 32,329 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) were issued by forces in England and Wales between March 27 and December 21 last year.

The report said there has been a downward trend in recent weeks following a rise in fines as restrictions were tightened from September, with the peak of 3,288 coming during the week of the Easter Bank Holiday in April.

How many were fined in your area?

Here is the breakdown of fines issued by police forces in England between March 27 and December 20 for breaches of coronavirus laws.

– Avon and Somerset: 610

– Bedfordshire: 321

– British Transport Police (BTP): 452

– Cambridgeshire: 280

– Cheshire: 440

– City of London: 86

– Cleveland: 313

– Cumbria: 941

– Derbyshire: 301

– Devon and Cornwall: 1,233

– Dorset: 1,010

– Durham: 253

– Essex: 505

– Gloucestershire: 279

– Greater Manchester: 2,183

– Hampshire: 567

– Hertfordshire: 380

– Humberside: 169

– Kent: 270

– Lancashire: 1,506

– Leicestershire: 618

– Lincolnshire: 367

– Merseyside: 1,411

– Metropolitan Police: 1,761

– Ministry of Defence Police: 37

– Norfolk: 459

– North Yorkshire: 1,484

– Northamptonshire: 848

– Northumbria: 3,034

– Nottinghamshire: 906

– South Yorkshire: 673

– Staffordshire: 382

– Suffolk: 315

– Surrey: 573

– Sussex: 892

– Thames Valley: 965

– Warwickshire: 478

– West Mercia: 748

– West Midlands: 970

– West Yorkshire: 1,061

– Wiltshire: 208

Number of fines issued by police forces in Wales in the same time frame:

– BTP: 31

– Dyfed-Powys: 1,784

– Gwent: 295

– North Wales: 625

– South Wales: 856

The numbers above exceed the overall England and Wales total of 32,329 for the time period because some fixed penalty notices issued cover multiple breaches and are therefore recorded more than once in the force-by-force breakdown, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said.

The most recent weekly figures showed 542 tickets were handed out in the week to December 17, compared with 821 in the previous seven days.

For face coverings, the NPCC figures showed a total of 958 fines were issued between June 15 and December 20, including 199 on public transport, an average of seven a week.

Police patrol Cardiff city centre. Credit: PA

The remaining 759 were handed out in relevant places such as shops.

The weekly number rose sharply to 78 between October 2 and 8, remaining at a similar level until late November, when it began to decline, with 33 fines issued in the most recent full week to December 17.

Some 6,475 fines were issued during England’s second national lockdown in November, according to the data.

NPCC chairman Martin Hewitt said: “Enforcement doesn’t and shouldn’t always equal police involvement or the issuance of a fixed penalty notice.”

But he added: “It is right for officers to be inquisitive about why individuals may be away from home.

“Those who blatantly ignore the regulations should expect to receive a fixed penalty notice and we’ll target our resources towards those who commit the most serious breaches and put others at risk through their behaviour.”

The figures come after senior officers warned of tougher enforcement during the latest national lockdown in England.

The Metropolitan Police said people could be stopped by officers to explain why they are away from home, with Londoners breaching Covid legislation “increasingly likely to face fines”.

People not wearing masks when they should be “and without good reason” can also expect to be “fined – not reasoned with”, the force said.

David Jamieson, the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Midlands Police, called for officers to be given powers to force entry into the homes of suspected coronavirus law breakers.

Although the NPCC figures do not cover the Christmas and New Year period, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Wednesday that more than 800 fines have been handed out for breaches of coronavirus rules over the last two weeks.

Preliminary crime figures also published by the NPCC on Friday showed that total crime was down 12% in November last year.

Mr Hewitt said: “Crime remains lower than at the same point last year. However, the demand on the police service is significant.

“Today’s release of statistics confirms the correlation of lower crime levels during periods of national lockdown.”