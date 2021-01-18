A paraplegic athlete has scaled the outside of one of Hong Kong's tallest buildings strapped in a wheelchair.

Champion rock climber Lai Chi-Wai used a pulley to winch himself up the glass covered Nina Tower in the Tsuen Wan area of the region.

It took him more than 10 hours to climb 820 feet (250 metres) in aid of a charity to raise money for spinal cord patients.

So far, he has raised almost £500,000.

He was live vlogging during his ascent.

After his descent, 37-year-old Mr Lai told reporters the challenge was tough and he was "quite scared".

"Climbing up a mountain, I can hold onto rocks or little holes, but with glass, all I can really rely on is the rope that I'm hanging off."

Mr Lai had been a champion rock climber, ranking number one in Asia four times and eighth in the world.

But 10 years ago, he was paralysed from the waist down in a car accident.

However, he did not let that deter him from his sport and he continued rock climbing by attaching a wheelchair to a pulley system and using his upper body strength to hoist himself up mountains.

He conquered Lion Rock mountain in the region which is more than 1,600 feet five years ago.

He said: "In a way, I forgot that I was a disabled person, I could still dream and I could still do what I liked doing."

He said he hoped Saturday's climb would help others understand what living with a disability means to him.

"Some people think that we are always weak, we need help, we need assistance, we need people's pity.

"But, I want to tell everyone, it doesn't have to be like that. If a disabled person can shine, they can at the same time bring about opportunity, hope, bring about light."