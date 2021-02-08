Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has reportedly had a coronavirus jab behind bars.

The serial sex offender was vaccinated last week at HMP The Verne in Portland, Dorset, according to The Sun.

The 76-year-old, whose real name is Paul Gadd, is almost six years into a 16 year sentence for attempted rape, unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault in 2015.

The Ministry of Justice has been criticised as some key workers and vulnerable people are yet to receive their jab but insists that prisoners are not getting preferential treatment.

A Government spokesman said: “Prisoners are being vaccinated at the same time as the general public and in line with the priority groups set out by the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).”

Fresh claims have emerged about rock star Gary Glitter. Credit: PA Wire

Glitter rose to fame in the 1970s topping the charts with with I’m The Leader Of The Gang (I Am), I Love You Love Me Love and Always Yours.

He was jailed after admitting possessing child abuse images as far back as 1999.

Three years later, he was expelled from Cambodia over unspecified allegations, then he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam in 2006.

According to the government, everyone over 70 and clinically extremely vulnerable people should get a first dose of the vaccine by February 15 if supplies allow.

The number of people in the UK who have received a first dose of a vaccine now tops 12 million.

Almost 1,000 jabs per minute were being administered during a one-hour period over the weekend.