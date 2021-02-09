Inquiry into NHS maternity 'systemic racism' opens

An urgent inquiry to investigate how alleged systemic racism in the NHS manifests itself in maternity care has been launched.

The inquiry will examine how claimed racial injustice - from explicit racism to bias - is leading to poorer health outcomes in maternity care for ethnic minority groups.

Black women are four times more likely than their white counterparts to die in pregnancy or childbirth in the UK, while women of Asian heritage face twice the risk, data published in January by MBRRACE-UK, which examines deaths among pregnant women, new mothers and babies, found.

The charity Birthrights, which provides advice and campaigns for safe and respectful maternity care, is supporting the inquiry.

The inquiry is being led by an expert panel made up of affected families, midwives, obstetricians, health and human rights lawyers and others working in anti-racism and health policy.

Shaheen Rahman QC, chair of the inquiry, said: “Statistics show that black, Asian and mixed ethnicity women are more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than white women.

“There are also concerns around higher rates of maternal illness, worse experiences of maternity care and the fact that black and Asian pregnant women are far more likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19.

“We want to understand the stories behind the statistics, to examine how people can be discriminated against due to their race, and to identify ways that this inequity can be redressed.”

Sandra Igwe, founder of the Motherhood Group, a social enterprise that supports black mothers, and inquiry co-chair, said: “I was left traumatised after being constantly dismissed during pregnancy and birth – when I raised concerns I wasn’t listened to, when I asked for pain relief I was ignored.

“These experiences are all too common when I speak to other black women.

“We need to be heard and we need to see action – so I’m delighted to help put black people’s voices at the heart of this inquiry.”

Benash Nazmeen, director of the Association of South Asian Midwives and inquiry co-chair, said: “As a midwife and an aunt to 13, I have witnessed, heard and felt the discrimination faced by South Asian communities.

“The repeated questions based on racial stereotypes, unsafe antenatal conversations due to cultural and communication barriers, and the appalling statistic that Pakistani women are more likely to have a premature baby or neonatal death in the UK as opposed to their country of origin – there are too many concerns that need to be unpicked and addressed.”

Olive Lewin, partner at Leigh Day law firm and member of the expert panel, said there was “an urgent need for this inquiry”.