More people with learning disabilities will be prioritised for Covid vaccines after the joint committee on vaccines sent updated advice to the government.

Those with severe learning disabilities are already included in priority group six, while adults with less severe conditions have not been prioritised until now.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said the health service should now add all those on the GP Learning Disability Register to priority group six after analysis found they were at higher risk of death and serious illness.

PHE said the move will mean at least 150,000 more people with learning disabilities will be offered the vaccine more quickly.

More follows...