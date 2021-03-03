ITV to broadcast Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey

ITV is to show Harry and Meghan's sit down interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, the broadcaster has announced.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry will air on Monday 8 March at 9pm on ITV, the day after it is broadcast in the US.

It's the first interview of its kind since the couple left the UK, with the couple are expected to go into detail about that decision and stepping back from the Royal Family.

On Monday, US television network CBS released two preview clips from the interview, where the Duke of Sussex revealed he feared “history repeating itself” in a reference to his mother’s death as he recounted his royal life with Meghan.

Harry said: “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago.

“Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other.”

In another clip, the Duchess of Sussex is asked if she was “silent or silenced”, with Meghan’s answer not revealed.

Winfrey then asks the duchess: “Almost unsurvivable. Sounds like there was a breaking point?” with no answer revealed.

Listen to our royal podcast, The Royal Rota