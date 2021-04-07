Video report by ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith

Warning: This article continues language which some readers may find offensive

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has told ITV News he was called a “f****** monkey” by a Slavia Prague player during their Europa League clash last month.

Kamara claimed he was racially abused by Ondrej Kudela during their last-16 match in Glasgow on March 18.

Speaking for the first time since the incident, the 25-year-old told ITV News Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith that he felt “ashamed” and “humiliated” after receiving the alleged abuse from a fellow professional.

Kamara on why he's speaking out now

Kamara told ITV News that a Slavia Prague player had been tackled and was calling for the referee to book a Rangers player for the tackle.

“I think he was shouting to the ref, or saying if he could get someone booked or something, so I was like ‘shut up’.

Kamara added: “Then his teammate kind of laughed.

"I think it was number 17, and his teammate chuckled off and said 'one second my friend.'”

Rangers' Glen Kamara (left) argues with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela. Credit: PA

After that, Kudela approached Kamara and is seen whispering something into the Rangers player's ear.

Kamara said: “He came over and said ‘you’re a monkey, you’re a f****** monkey and you know you are’.

“From there I reacted and said he’s racist, he’s racist.”

Kamara on if enough is done to protect black players for abuse

Kamara said his teammate Connor Goldson heard the incident.

Kamara added: “I don’t know if I said he’s racist, but he [Goldson] reacted and there was a big scuffle between the players. I was trying to tell the referee and he ended up cautioning Connor Goldson and Kudela.

“From there I had a lot of emotions going through my mind; angry, upset, I felt humiliated. All my family, friends, fans, whoever is watching, I felt like a little boy.”

In the initial aftermath of the incident on the pitch, Kamara said he could feel tears in his eyes due to the anger which had built up inside him.

He said: “I didn’t know how to feel to be honest, I was at a point where I was so angry I had tears in my eyes. I haven’t felt like that in God knows how long. It was a really weird feeling.

“For that to happen, from a so-called fellow professional, it’s crazy. It’s something you don’t expect in the game.

“Words can’t explain how I felt. Hopefully I never have to feel that again. It was crazy really.”

He told ITV News the overwhelming support from friends, fans and the Rangers’ management team has been “great” - but if the incident happened again, he would walk off the pitch.

'I'd walk off the pitch if I was abused again'

“From the fans, the manager, the club, people I don’t know. They’ve been really supportive and it’s been great. I’ve appreciated it all and I’m thankful for it.

“If I could go back to the game to the time of the game, I would have walked off the pitch, 100%.

"The manager was trying to get me off the pitch but it was like I was on my own and I couldn’t hear anybody.

"I was just going through different emotions and I wasn’t listening.

“This type of thing shouldn’t be in the game. I don’t know if in our lifetime we’ll see it change. If I can make a change in some way, I’ll do it.”

Kudela has denied the allegations against him and claims Kamara assaulted him after the game. Slavia Prague have submitted their own official complaint with Police Scotland, who are investigating both claims.

The 34-year-old Czech Republic international has been provisionally suspended by UEFA, who have opened disciplinary proceeding.

In a statement, UEFA said: "In accordance... the CEDB [ethics and disciplinary body] today decided to provisionally suspend Mr Ondrej Kudela for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible...

"Further information about this case will be made available once the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course."

Kudela is due to miss Slavia Prague’s Europa League game against Arsenal later this week due to illness.

