None of the Queen’s children or grandchildren will wear their military uniforms at Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday. The decision had been made to avoid any embarrassment which could overshadow the funeral which will take place at Windsor Castle. The wearing of military uniforms became an issue following Prince Andrew’s decision to relinquish his royal role in 2019 over his former friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York stood down as a senior working Royal shortly after his disastrous television interview over the allegations made against him by one of Epstein’s victims.

Prince Andrew attended the Royal Wedding in 2011 in uniform. Credit: PA

Prince Andrew has vehemently denied claims from Jeffrey Epstein's victims that they were trafficked to him for sex.

He also denied ever seeing or witnessing any wrongdoing when he stayed at Epstein's homes during their friendship.

Had Prince Andrew been allowed to wear his military uniform it would have left Prince Harry as the only senior male in the funeral party in his civilian clothes.

Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge salute during military parades in 2015. Credit: PA

That would have raised awkward questions given the Duke of Sussex is a British Army veteran who saw active service on two tours of Afghanistan.

Now Harry along with Andrew – and the other senior Royals such as Prince Charles and Prince William – will wear mourning dress instead. When Harry and Meghan officially agreed the deal to leave as senior Royals earlier this year, Harry had his honorary military titles removed.

His grandfather had passed to him the role of Captain General of the Royal Marines and Harry desperately wanted to keep it.

Prince Andrew was made an honorary Vice Admiral of the Royal Navy in 2015.

Most members of the Royal Family will walk behind Prince Philip’s coffin as it is carried on a specially-adapted Land Rover vehicle, which the Duke of Edinburgh himself helped to design.

They will step off from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle and walk the eight minutes down the hill to the steps of St George’s Chapel where the funeral will take place.

There will only be 30 people in attendance at the funeral in line with the government Covid restrictions.

