Edinburgh Zoo welcomes adorable Gentoo chicks which can be seen on 'penguin cam'
Watch adorable Gentoos on Edinburgh Zoo's penguin cam
A city zoo is celebrating the arrival of nine adorable gentoo penguin chicks - weighing just as much as half an avocado each.
Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s Edinburgh Zoo will keep a close eye on the new arrivals as the first month is critical for them.
The first two eggs hatched on May 1 to parents Muffin and Mittens and it is hoped more chicks will emerge in the coming weeks.
Gentoo chicks weigh around 98g when they hatch, which is equivalent to half an avocado.
Edinburgh Zoo is home to more than 100 penguins from three species – king, northern rockhopper and gentoo.