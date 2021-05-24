The UK has condemned the actions of the Belarusian authorities after a Ryanair plane was diverted to land in the country to arrest journalist and opposition activist Roman Protasevich.

The government has called for the release of Mr Protasevich and has threatened further sanctions on the Belarusian government, saying Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko "must be held to account for this outlandish actions".

Belarus state media said the aircraft – which was travelling from Athens to Lithuania – was switched to Belarus' capital, Minsk, following a bomb threat.

The Ryanair flight was diverted after a reported bomb threat. Credit: AP

The forced landing has caused outrage with Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister saying it was "state-sponsored aviation piracy" and Ryanair's CEO calling it "state-sponsored hijacking".

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: "The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk.

"The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus.

"The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."

Mr Raab also called for the International Civil Aviation Organisation to meet "urgently to consider the regime’s flouting of the international rules safeguarding civil aviation.”

The organisation said they were "strongly concerned" by the incident which could contravene the Chicago convention - a landmark document which established core principles around air travel.

Why was the flight forced to land?

The Ryanair flight was travelling from Athens to Lithuania when it was switched to Belarus' capital, Minsk, following a reported bomb threat.

Once the flight had landed Raman Pratasevich, an activist and journalist who has helped organise major protests against Belarus' president Alexander Lukashenko, was arrested.

Mr Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

A spokesman said President Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the plane to an airport in Minsk.

The presidential press service said the bomb threat was received while the plane was over Belarusian territory. Officials later said no explosives were found on board.

Earlier, Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister called for an independent inquiry into the incident, which he called "state-sponsored aviation piracy".

President Alexander Lukashenko has cracked down on opponents Credit: Sergei Sheleg/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

Simon Coveney said he supported the idea of closing Belarusian airspace.

"I certainly think that that would be a very strong response and in principle I have no issue with that".

"We cannot allow this incident to pass on the basis of warnings or strong press releases.

"I think there has to be a real edge to the sanctions that are applied on the back of this, so that we're sending a very strong signal that EU airlines cannot be targeted by state-sponsored aviation piracy, which is essentially what's happened here".

There has been widespread political condemnation from the US, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland and the Czech Republic, with many calling for the suspension of all overflights.

Riot police detain a protester during an opposition rally over Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: TUT.by/AP

Mr Protasevich was a co-founder of the Nexta TV channel which was declared extremist by the authorities last year after helping to organise mass demonstrations against Belarus President Lukashenko.

He subsequently fled to Poland and currently faces charges which could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Belarus state media said Mr Lukashenko personally ordered a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort the flight he was on to Minsk after a bomb threat was received while it was over Belarus territory.

Officials later said no explosives had been found on board while the deputy air force commander said the plane’s crew made the decision to land in the Belarus capital.