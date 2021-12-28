Man, 55, found dead in Highlands on Christmas Day named

A man found dead on Christmas Day in the Highlands has been identified following a police appeal.

The body of Stanley Stewart, 55, from the Falkirk area, was found by a member of the public on December 25.

He was discovered by the River Nevis in Glen Nevis at around 11am.

Police Scotland said Mr Stewart's death is not being treated as suspicious. Detective Inspector Andrew Bilton, of South Highland CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Stewart’s family at this difficult time. “We are grateful to everyone who helped our enquiries following our earlier appeal for information.”