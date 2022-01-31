Actor Leonard Fenton, who played Dr Harold Legg in EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

He was a stalwart of the show for more than 30 years, appearing in the first episode of the soap in February 1985, with his last scenes airing in 2019.

He died on Saturday, a statement from his family confirmed.

It read: "He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.

"His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him."

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode

His family added: "He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times."

Fenton appeared in a total of 267 episodes of the BBC soap, with viewers saying a final farewell to his character in 2019.

Dr Legg was a close friend of Dot Cotton, played by June Brown, as he entertained her hypochondria and seemingly endless list of ailments.

Brown paid tribute to her co-star, describing him as "a charming man in all ways, first as a person and then as an actor, extremely polite and kind."

In a statement, she added: "I enjoyed working with him enormously for many years and missed him when he retired. I was glad that I’d been with him for his last scene with Dot at his bedside and my thoughts are with his devoted family."

Leonard Fenton in 2009. Credit: PA

Other members of the cast also remembered Fenton, Natalie Cassidy (who plays Sonia Fowler) said: "I had the pleasure to work with Leonard. He was utterly charming, continuously joked with me and loved talking about his past. I feel honoured that our paths crossed. My thoughts are with his family at this sad time."

While Gillian Taylforth (who played Kathy Beale) said: "I’m so sorry to hear the very sad news about Leonard. He was a lovely, charming man who was so kind and always told the most wonderful stories. I send my love and condolences to his family. RIP dear Leonard."

An EastEnders spokesperson added: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Leonard has passed away. Since appearing in the very first episode of EastEnders, Leonard created a truly iconic character in Doctor Legg who will always be remembered. Our love and thoughts are with Leonard’s family and friends."