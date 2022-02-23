Prince Harry is back in court as he launches new legal action against the newspaper group that his wife successfully sued last year. The Duke of Sussex launched the libel action against Associated Newspapers Limited in the High Court on Wednesday afternoon. It is not yet clear which of the group's publications Harry is suing.

Associated runs the Daily Mail, the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online website. Prince Harry's office has confirmed to ITV News that he has started legal proceedings. A source said: "The Duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited." But they declined to elaborate which newspaper title Harry had launched the lawsuit against and nor did they explain which story or article was the subject of the complaint. It's the latest court action launched by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan successfully sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of her private handwritten letter to her father Thomas Markle over the breakdown of their relationship around the time of the royal wedding. She was awarded a nominal £1 in damages but did secure an undisclosed sum of money which she donated to charity. Harry is currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Reach, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking. And the duke is currently involved in litigation against the UK Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in Britain.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie. Credit: PA

His lawyers argue that he and his family are "unable to return to his home" country because it is too dangerous, they claim. The duke says his security was compromised last summer when his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event. We have sought and are waiting for a response from Associated Newspapers.