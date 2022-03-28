Play video

'I saw some pretty awful things that will stay with me for a long time': Dan Rivers on what he witnessed while reporting on the frontline of the war in Ukraine

ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers arrived in Ukraine in the days leading up the Russian invasion on 24 February, and spent a number of weeks in the country after Russian troops invaded.

Among the places he travelled to were the scene of attacks in and around the northern city of Kharkiv - witnessing the devastation first-hand and meeting people whose lives have been changed forever.

Speaking to ITV News' Here's The Story while on a break from reporting in Ukraine, he shares his account of reporting from the frontline - from lying awake all night as the invasion began, and the moments that will stay with him.

