Russia says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet has been seriously damaged following an explosion that Ukraine claims was the result of a missile strike.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a fire onboard the Moskva missile-guided cruiser caused ammunition to detonate and blow up.

It added that the ship's 500 personnel had been evacuated.

However, Maksym Marchenko, the Ukrainian governor of the region around the Black Sea port of Odesa, said Ukrainian forces struck the cruiser with two missiles and caused "serious damage".

A satellite overview of Sevastopol and the Moskva ship in the far left corner, pictured April 10 Credit: Maxar Technologies

Moscow said the causes of the fire "were being established" - and did not confirm that it was hit by Ukraine.

The ministry said Moskva's entire crew was evacuated. The cruiser usually has about 500 officers and crew.

ITV News has not yet been able to independently verify either side's claims.

Satellite images show the Moskva cruiser in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, days before it was damaged, on April 7 and April 10, according to Maxar Technologies.

Russia says the crew of 500 onboard the Moskva cruiser was evacuated. Pictured here on April 10 Credit: Maxar Technologies

If confirmed, the sinking of the cruiser would be a major blow to Russia.

The Moskva cruiser is the second major Russian ship known to have suffered serious damage since Moscow invaded Ukraine, after tank carrier Orsk was hit and set on fire in the Sea of Azov in late March.

Ukraine claimed it had destroyed the Russian ship, capable of carrying 20 tanks, 45 armoured vehicles and 400 troops in the occupied port city of Berdyansk, and was a "huge target".

Meanwhile, the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) warned Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech on Tuesday highlighted Moscow's focus remains firmly on a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine.

It said Russia is striking Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region to prepare for a fresh attack and that the towns of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka are likely to be targets for similar levels of violence seen in other urban centres throughout the invasion.

The MoD said on Thursday: "The combination of widespread missile and artillery strikes and efforts to concentrate forces for an offensive represents a reversion to traditional Russian military doctrine.

"However, this will require significant force levels. Ukraine’s continued defence of Mariupol is currently tying down significant numbers of Russian troops and equipment."

The reported ship attack by a Neptune cruise missiles came a day after President Joe Biden called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “a genocide” and approved $800 million (£609 million) in new military assistance to Kyiv, saying weapons from the West have sustained Ukraine’s fight so far and “we cannot rest now.”

The munitions include artillery systems, armoured personnel carriers and helicopters.