By ITV News Multimedia Producer Lewis Denison

Labour is hoping it can extend Boris Johnson's partygate misery by triggering a Commons investigation into whether he lied to Parliament by claiming all Covid rules were followed on Downing Street during the pandemic.

It would be the third investigation the prime minister has faced into his conduct during the pandemic following the initial Sue Gray inquiry and the subsequent police probe which has so far resulted in him being fined £50.

The probe Labour is pushing for would see the Commons investigate whether the PM knowingly misled MPs with his claim that no Covid laws were broken in Number 10.

Under the ministerial code - which has been signed by the PM - anyone in government found to have knowingly misled MPs should resign.

If the Commons decides he did lie to MPs it would be much harder for the prime minister to hold onto power.

So, is any of this actually possible?

Could Labour be successful in forcing a new investigation into the PM?

It is widely expected that House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle will grant the opposition a vote on whether there should be an investigation by the Commons' privileges or standards committees into whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament.

The vote, likely to take place on Wednesday or Thursday, is not likely to succeed due to the huge Conservative majority in the Commons.

Despite the strength of feeling in the public and among opposition MPs about the prime minister breaking the law, the government has an 80 seat majority and is highly unlikely to lose.

But the vote will serve a purpose for the opposition as it will force Tory MPs who have previously remained quiet on partygate to reveal whether or not they support the prime minister.

Those who vote against an investigation into Mr Johnson are likely to have their constituents reminded of that position at the next election, which the opposition parties hope would damage Tories' chances of winning.

Could Boris Johnson be suspended or held in contempt of Parliament?

The prime minister could be held in contempt of Parliament if MPs vote for a standards investigation and the committee decides he lied to the Commons.

Parliament previously had the powers to imprison or fine perpetrators, as a court of law, but these powers have lapsed and neither has been used in well over 100 years.

Fans of Parliamentary convention would expect the PM to resign if he's found in contempt of Parliament but as prime minister he could decide that is not necessary.

It's also possible that the investigating committees could recommend the PM for suspension from the Commons - if he's suspended for more than two weeks he would face a recall petition which could result in him defending his seat at a by-election.

If 15% of his constituency Conservative party back a recall petition it would trigger a by-election.

However, all of this is unlikely because Mr Johnson's Commons majority is likely to block any investigation.

For expert analysis and insight on the biggest stories listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know