Rebekah Vardy “had no choice” but to bring the libel claim against Coleen Rooney after she was accused of leaking information about her fellow footballer's wife and her friends and family to the Sun newspaper from her private Instagram account, the High Court has heard.

The footballers' wives took their seats for their high-profile libel battle on Tuesday with Mrs Rooney accompanied by her football manager husband, Wayne.

Coleen Rooney, accompanied by her husband Wayne and her leg in a brace, and Rebekah Vardy arrive at court

Play Brightcove video

Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the media in October 2019, after she said she carried out a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” after publicly claiming Mrs Vardy had shared three fake stories, which she posted on her personal Instagram account, with the Sun.

Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said the accusation and the trial had " been profoundly distressing and disturbing" for his client who had received substantial abuse, including threats to her unborn baby, as a result of the "false" claim she leaked information to the Sun.

Mrs Vardy knew Coleen Rooney was “posting fake stories” to see if they would be leaked to the media, he said.

The libel case between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney is “essentially about betrayal”, Mrs Rooney’s barrister has said.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney at the High Court. Credit: PA

In written submissions, David Sherborne said: “The central question that the court needs to decide now seems to be whether: it is Coleen Rooney that was betrayed by Rebekah Vardy because she knew Caroline Watt, her PR and close confidante, was leaking Mrs Rooney’s private information to The Sun and condoned this, as well as directly leaking information herself, or whether, instead, it is Mrs Vardy that was betrayed by Caroline Watt because she had leaked this information without Mrs Vardy knowing it and had lied to her by denying all along that she had leaked anything.”

Mr Sherborne added Mrs Rooney is defending the claim on truth and public interest grounds.

In written submissions, Mrs Vardy's barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said: “Mrs Rooney did not have the ‘irrefutable’ evidence that she claimed to have had: her so-called ‘careful investigation’ was nothing of the sort."Mr Tomlinson said: “Mrs Vardy made strenuous but unsuccessful attempts to settle the case but the post was not taken down.

“As result, Mrs Vardy had no choice but to bring this libel action to establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation.”

The planted stories included Mrs Rooney, 36, travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In a now-infamous post on Twitter and Instagram, Mrs Rooney wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

Listen to the ITV News Unscripted podcast for interviews with some of showbiz's biggest names

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Under English defamation law, Mrs Rooney must prove her post was “substantially true”.

The full trial follows months of preliminary hearings – none of which have been attended by either Mrs Vardy or Mrs Rooney.

The case had its first court hearing in November 2020, with a judge finding that Mrs Rooney’s post “clearly identified” Mrs Vardy as being “guilty of the serious and consistent breach of trust”.