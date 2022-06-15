Never-before-seen footage of George Michael in new film Freedom Uncut

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda is joined by Michael's closest friends for an emotional first glimpse of George Michael's deeply personal final work

There's no doubt that George Michael's songs still have people singing along when they're played on the radio.

His unmistakable voice, impactful lyrics and powerful presence on stage firmly cemented him as one's the country's greatest musicians.

For the first time, fans will get to hear about what was life was really like for George, living as a celebrity, finding happiness and dealing with grief.

Freedom Uncut will be out in cinemas on June 22 and is narrated by George himself. The singer had been working on it up until he died on Christmas Day in 2016.

Speaking to George's close friend Shirlie, and her husband Martin Kemp, about what George was like, Shirlie remarked "we had a brother, sister relationship.

"It was like having a best friend, someone I could confide in. He was an agony aunt, being that close to someone is very special."

Martin, of Spandau Ballet, honoured George as "probably one of the most talented people I've ever met. Some singers can sing anything and it sounds brilliant. He was one of those, he could have sung the alphabet and it would have sounded fantastic."

Unscripted: Listen to our arts and entertainment podcast

With hits including Careless Whisper, Faith and Freedom! 90, George Michael sold more than 120 million albums.

At the height of his fame, George tried to take a step back from the spotlight to protect his mental health and ensure the longevity of his career.

When asked about whether George liked fame, Shirlie responded: "Just before he passed, he was at my house and I said, 'did you enjoy being famous?' and he said 'I did'.

Wham! singer George Michael performs for a capacity crowd in Peking in China's first big-name rock concert, April 7, 1985. Credit: PA

"I didn't think he would, because of all the pressure. I'm pleased he told me, he did what he was supposed to do."

It's been nearly six years since George died, and the film is finally ready to be released.

Martin said: "I think the timing is right. Everyone has been removed from the chaos the end of George's life and we can now look back with the loveliest memories."