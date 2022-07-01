This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss Prince Charles and Camilla's trip to Rwanda where the couple remembered the victims of the 1994 genocide.

Plus, the pair discuss relations between Boris Johnson and Charles after the pair met for tea in Rwanda in the wake of the royal reportedly voicing criticism of the government's asylum removal policy.

And we cover all things royal spending, as the sovereign grant report is released.

For the meantime, the Royal Rota will be audio-only.

New episodes of The Royal Rota are released every week - listen and subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more royal news, like the ITV News Royals Facebook page.

Our royal team are on Instagram, too.