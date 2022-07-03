At least five people have been killed in Italy after a large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke off, slide down a mountainside and crashed into a group of more than a dozen hikers on a popular route.

Italian RAI state television said the fatalities numbered six, but that death toll couldn't immediately be confirmed. It wasn't immediately known how many hikers might be missing.

Emergency dispatchers in northeast Italy said about 15 hikers were believed to have been in the area at the time.

The National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps said that the search of the area of Marmolada peak where the accident happened involved at least five helicopters and rescue dogs. The segment that broke away is known as a serac, or pinnacle of a glacier. Marmolada, towering about 3,300 meters (about 11,000 feet), is the highest peak in the eastern Dolomites. "A breaking away of rock provoked the opening of a crevasse on the glacier, leaving about 15 people involved,'' the emergency dispatchers tweeted. The Alpine rescue service said in a tweet that the segment broke off near Punta Rocca (Rock Point), “along the itinerary normally used to reach the peak".

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the section of ice to break away and rush down the peak's slope, but the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor, Walter Milan, an Alpine rescue service spokesperson told RAI state TV. “The heat is unusual,'' Mr Milan said, noting that temperatures in recent days on the peak had topped 10 C (50 F).

”That's extreme heat" for the peak, Mr Milan said.

“Clearly it's something abnormal.” The injured, including a person in critical condition, were taken to several hospitals in the regions of Trentino-Alto Adige and Veneto, according to rescue services.

