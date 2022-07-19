Unions are furious after hundreds of thousands of public sector workers were offered a pay increase which fails to keep up with the crippling cost of living.

Inflation is running at just over 9% and expected to rise further but most employed in the public sector will receive an increase well below that rate.

The government's offer is being described as a real terms pay cut, given how much more expensive products and services have become following the Covid pandemic and amid the war in Ukraine.

Setting pay awards for 2.5 million public sector workers is one of the very last policy decisions left to Boris Johnson's government, before he steps down as PM in early September.

Some pay increases apply to just England and Wales and others are set by ministers in devolved administrations.

Police

All officers in England and Wales will receive a £1,900 salary uplift from September 1 - equivalent to a 5% overall pay award, the Home Office said.

It works at around an extra £36 per week.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am pleased to be able to accept the pay review body recommendations in full so that all police officers see a £1,900 salary uplift.

“It is right that we recognise the extraordinary work of our officers who day in, day out, work tirelessly to keep our streets, communities and country safe.”

NHS staff

Eligible Doctors and dentists will receive a 4.5% pay rise.

Most nurses will get an increase of around 3.7% while basic pay for newly qualified nurses will rise by 5.5%.

The lowest earners such as porters and cleaners will get a 9.3% increase. Those workers will see a weekly rise of around £27.

Pay awards mean over one million NHS staff will get a pay rise of at least £1,400, the Department for Health and Social Care said.

Teachers

Experienced teachers will get a 5% pay award and new teachers starting their career will get an extra 8.9% from September.

Those getting an extra 5% will see another £40 in their pay packet per week on average.

Education Secretary James Cleverly said: “Teachers are the fabric of our school system and it is their dedication and skill that ensures young people can leave school with the knowledge and opportunities they need to get on in life.

“We are delivering significant pay increases for all teachers despite the present economic challenges, pushing teacher starting salaries up towards the £30,000 milestone and giving experienced teachers the biggest pay rise in a generation.

"This will attract even more top-quality talent to inspire children and young people and reward teachers for their hard work.”

Will there be more public sector strikes?

Unions had been demanding that the pay offer keep in line with inflation, which is rising at the fastest rate in 40 years.

The current rate is 9.1% and is forecast by the Bank of England to reach 11% before the end of the year.

Unions representing teachers, nurses and doctors have already threatened to strike if pay awards do not keep up with inflation.

And the upcoming election of a new prime minister, via the Tory leadership race, is unlikely to allay pay concerns in the public sector.

All those remaining in the contest - Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt - have ruled out across-the-board above-inflation pay rises if they become leader.

