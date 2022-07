England's Lionesses have sensationally beaten Germany 2-1 in the Uefa Women's Euros final at Wembley Stadium, lifting the trophy in the first major tournament win for any England team since 1966.

ITV News brings you the final in pictures.

A young England fan supports the Lionesses at the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

The England team line up before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

The Germany team huddle before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA

The Germany team huddle before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA

England's Leah Williamson tries to head the ball past Germany's Lea Schueller. Credit: AP

England and Germany fans wave their flags at Wembley. Credit: AP

England's Beth Mead and Germany's Giulia Gwinn battle for the ball. Credit: PA

Germany fans hold a sign for Germany's Alexandra Popp who was injured in the final warm-up. Credit: AP

England's Ella Toone (centre) celebrates scoring England's first goal in the final. Credit: PA

Germany's Lina Magull celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game. Credit: PA

The giant screen displays the UEFA Euro Tournament Record attendance of 87,192. Credit: PA

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates England's winning goal. Credit: PA