Lionesses head coach, Sarina Wiegman, has paid tribute to her late sister in the aftermath of England’s momentous success at the Women’s Euro 2022 championship.

In front of a European Championships record crowd of 87,000 fans England claimed their first ever major trophy by defeating Germany 2-1 after extra time.

Directly after the full-time whistle was blown, during Sunday’s final at Wembley, fans watching from home spotted her kissing a wristband on her right wrist.

The gesture left observers curious to know what prompted the action and the head coach has since revealed the emotional significance of it.

Just a month before Euro 2022 got underway Wiegman’s sister passed away. The head coach then took some time off from England’s tournament preparations to mourn with her family.

Upon her return the team asked if they could recognise their coach’s loss by wearing black mourning bands in their first game.

Speaking at her post match press conference Wiegman dedicated England’s win to her sister.

She said: "I'm kissing this little armband that was my sister's. My sister passed away during our prep camps.

"That's a really big miss, because she's my mate.

"She would have been here, she went to every game, so she would have been really proud of me, and I was really proud of her too."

England's 2-1 victory over Germany means Sarina Wiegman has now won back-to-back Women's Euros. Credit: PA

Wiegman smiled and added, in reference to German midfielder Lina Magull hitting a shot against the woodwork, that “but I think she was here, I think she was on the crossbar”.

Goals from Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly meant Wiegman became the first England manager since Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966 to win a major international tournament.

The Dutchwoman has now claimed back-to-back Euros after achieving a winners medal with the Netherlands five years ago.

Sarina Wiegman's England team broke the record for the most goals scored at a Women's European Championship. Credit: PA

England’s win caps a tremendous period for Wiegman who was only appointed Lionesses head coach ten months ago.

Her England side conceded just two goals throughout the entire tournament and claimed the record of most goals scored at a women's Euros - 22 goals. Germany had previously set the bar with 21 goals in their victorious 2009 championship.