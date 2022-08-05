Westlife reflect on their hiatus, One Direction's rise and playing Wembley

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda meets Westlife

Westlife have reflected on fans critiquing their solo albums, One Direction's rise and preparing for first Wembley Stadium concert.

On Saturday, four years after reforming, the veteran boyband will play a stadium "bigger than them all".

Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda sat down with Westlife in an empty Wembley ahead of their sold out show.

For interviews with leading names from the world of entertainment, listen to the Unscripted podcast