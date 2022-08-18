Play Brightcove video

Firefighters working to secure the area as people evacuate the island

Giorgio Armani was among dozens of holidaymakers forced to flee their accommodation overnight as firefighters worked to extinguish two wildfires on a Sicilian island.

A photo shows flames appearing to encroach on Armani’s holiday villa.

However, the famed Italian fashion designer's press office said they didn’t reach the property in Pantelleria.

Armani and his guests evacuated to a boat in the harbour overnight on Wednesday.

The head of the region’s civil protection agency, Salvatore Cocina, said authorities suspect two wildfires were caused by arson.

The flames forced around 30 people to flee to boats and safer parts of the island.

Firefighters used planes to douse the flames, backed up by ground teams protecting homes. No structures appeared to have been lost, authorities said.

The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency two Canadair planes were working on putting out the last flames on difficult terrain, adding that the wind had dropped off.

"After the great fear of last evening and the night spent at work, Pantelleria is returning to normal," Mr Campo said. “It seems the worst is over.”

Local officials appealed for any information that would help identify the cause of the fire, which started in two points 400 metres (a quarter-mile) apart.

Pantelleria, located between Sicily and Tunisia, is a popular beach and trekking destination that includes ancient archaeological sites and natural formations.