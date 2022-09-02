How will the new prime minister be announced once the Tory leadership race ends?

Britain will soon have a new prime minister, after Boris Johnson resigned from the role in July.

His exit paved the way for a Conservative Party leadership contest, which has seen MPs whittle the list of possible candidates down to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

For more than a month now the rivals have been courting Tory members to persuade them they are the right person to be handed the job.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the new prime minister being announced.

When will the result of the leadership contest be revealed?

After more than a month of voting the winner of the Tory leadership contest will be announced on Monday, September 5.

It's unknown just how many Conservative members have been able to take part in the vote, but at the previous leadership election, in 2019, around 160,000 members were accounted for.

Whoever emerges victorious will become leader of the Conservative Party and the new prime minister.

How is a new Tory leader officially appointed?

Once all votes have been counted, the official result will be read out by the Chairman of the Conservative Party's 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

When Boris Johnson won the 2019 leadership vote the announcement was made in a ceremony at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster. This year's event will also be held at the same location.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will be given front row seats to hear the announcement. The winner will then take to the stage and make a speech to bring proceedings to a close.

Sir Graham Brady will announce the winner of the Tory leadership contest once all votes have been counted. Credit: PA

Who can attend the leadership announcement?

Only MPs, members of the party and journalists are expected to be allowed in attendance. Admittance for the general public is not typically permitted.

How does the process of appointing a new prime minister work?

Once a new Tory leader has been decided they will be formally announced as the new prime minister.

Tradition dictates that Britain's incumbent leader, Mr Johnson, will firstly need to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and tell her of his intention to step down from the role.

However, in a break from tradition this year the Queen will remain at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, due to her Majesty's ongoing mobility issues.

Mr Johnson will hold his own audience with the Queen first, but before flying to Aberdeenshire he will make one last speech as prime minister to the media at Downing Street, on the morning of Tuesday, September 6.

Queen Elizabeth II will swear the new prime minister into their role, during a service known as 'kissing hands'. Credit: PA

Both Mr Johnson and the new prime minister will then fly separately - due to security reasons - to Aberdeen. They will be driven the remainder of the journey to the Queen's Balmoral residence.

Once Mr Johnson's audience with the Queen has finished the new prime minister will be sworn into their role, during a service known as 'kissing hands'.

After this has taken place they are expected to travel back to No 10 Downing Street, where they will deliver a speech to the assembled media and lay out their vision for the UK.

They will also make public their new cabinet, though this could take until the early hours of the following day to be finalised.

What will the new prime minister’s immediate priorities be?

Once the new prime minister has assembled their backroom team they will hold their first cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning.

The gathering will give them their first opportunity to address strategy for the various government departments and how they plan to tackle key issues.

At midday they will then head to the House of Commons, where they will have their first showdown with Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, in a session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Within days of taking office the new prime minister will also be expected to announce proposals for how they plan to address the worsening cost of living crisis.

Mr Johnson has promised that whoever takes over from him will unveil “another huge package of financial support” for British households.

Beyond the cost of living the new prime minister will have a number of key issues waiting for them in their in-tray, which will need to be addressed without delay.