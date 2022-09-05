Harry and Meghan in UK but 'no plans' to see William and Kate this week

Prince Harry and Meghan will hold their first official engagement in the UK today, since they left the Royal Family, but have no plans to see Harry’s brother, William.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have flown from California to take part in a youth summit, in Manchester called One Young World.

They are staying at the home on the Windsor Estate they retained after moving to the USA, but despite their proximity to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - who now live at Adelaide House in Windsor - the two families have no plans to meet up.

It underlines the severity of the rift between the two brothers.

A royal source said there were “no plans for a meeting” between William and Harry.

Prince William and Kate moved to Windsor over the summer holidays and their children will now attend the private Lambrook School near Ascot.

It means the Cambridges and Sussexes will be living metres away this week, but don’t intend to see one another.

Harry and Meghan have stayed at Frogmore Cottage since they left the UK.

They came back for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, where they kept a low profile and also had a private visit to the Queen before Easter, as they travelled from California to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

This week, the couple will base themselves at Windsor as they travel to Manchester for the opening ceremony of One Young World.

The organisation said that Meghan “will be delivering a keynote address at our Opening Ceremony” and that she will be joined by Harry to meet “a group of Summit delegates doing outstanding work on gender equality.”

Later this week, the Sussexes fly to Düsseldorf to mark a year to go until the next Invictus Games - the tournament for wounded and sick military personnel and veterans which Harry founded after his tour to Afghanistan with the British Army.

They will then be back in the UK to attend the award ceremony on Thursday for the charity Well Child, which is close to Harry’s heart.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not planning to see his father Prince Charles, either. A royal aide said the invitation to meet up was “always there” but nothing is scheduled for this week. It’s not known if Harry and Meghan plan to see the Queen who is at Balmoral, and unable to travel to London this week so will meet her outgoing and incoming Prime Ministers at the castle in Aberdeenshire where she spends every summer.

William and Kate, meanwhile, will be focussed on their three children who all start at a new school this week.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will attend the prep school at Lambrook while Prince Louis will go to the pre-prep school.

It’s the first time all three have been at the same school.

Harry and Meghan have not brought their children with them.

Archie and Lilibet, who is named after the Queen, have stayed at their home in Monecito.